Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,531,819. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

FIX opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

