CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 35,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,798,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

CommScope Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

