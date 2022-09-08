Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25 Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for IAMGOLD and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.25%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gatos Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.52 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -2.33 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats IAMGOLD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

