Comparing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $66.77 million 2.78 $17.43 million $1.90 10.74 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.59 $154.66 million $1.03 19.14

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.14% 6.72% 0.80% Eastern Bankshares 25.67% 6.05% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Territorial Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Territorial Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

