Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0745 on Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $683,584.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

