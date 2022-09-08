ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $400,160.90 and approximately $59,804.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00101585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033901 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002590 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.