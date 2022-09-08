Contrasting MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 125.49 -$30.21 million ($1.18) -2.19 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.84) -0.55

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -121.61% Cabaletta Bio N/A -46.98% -44.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 578.29%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 969.31%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than MiNK Therapeutics.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.