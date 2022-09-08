Contrasting Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68% i3 Verticals -4.71% 8.22% 3.20%

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Research Solutions and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.59 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -46.50 i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.26 -$4.46 million ($0.66) -34.32

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Research Solutions and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.82%. i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

