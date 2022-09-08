Contrasting Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61% Squarespace -5.05% N/A -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 4 0 2.44 Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 102.96%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $28.77, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Squarespace.

77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 5.99 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -147.13 Squarespace $784.04 million 3.91 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Duck Creek Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Squarespace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

