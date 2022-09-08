Contrasting Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 4.39% 13.22% 7.59% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.39 $4.52 million $0.54 8.02 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 22.70 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

