Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,787.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Convex CRV has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $12,787.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

