Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $355.09 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.26 or 0.00027494 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $355.09 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,825.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,391,919 coins and its circulating supply is 67,451,692 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

