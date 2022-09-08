Convex Finance One Day Volume Hits $8.53 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00027494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $355.09 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,825.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,391,919 coins and its circulating supply is 67,451,692 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
