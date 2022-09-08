Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.56 or 0.05995941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00871451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016116 BTC.
About Cook Protocol
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Cook Protocol Coin Trading
