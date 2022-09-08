Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $818,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Copart by 67.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Company Profile

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

