Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 195,298 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.57. The stock has a market cap of £50.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

