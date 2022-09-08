CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0000

CoTrader (COT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. CoTrader has a market cap of $204,374.99 and $89.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

