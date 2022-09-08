Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.1 %

BASE stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

