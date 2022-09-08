Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Couchbase Trading Up 2.1 %
BASE stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
