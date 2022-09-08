Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

