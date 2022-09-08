Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Shares of COUP opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

