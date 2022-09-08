Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

