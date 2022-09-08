Covesting (COV) Price Up 40.3% This Week

Covesting (COV) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $157,522.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.