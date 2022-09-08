Cowen Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

