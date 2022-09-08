Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,091.00

Cream (CRM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Cream has a total market cap of $43,559.66 and $2,091.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 1,086% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

