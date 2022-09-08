Cred (LBA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,377.00

Cred (LBA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $41,377.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cred has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
Cred Profile
Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.
Buying and Selling Cred
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.
