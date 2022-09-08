CREDIT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $155,634.04 and approximately $433.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.