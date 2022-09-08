Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $55.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.