Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $55.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
NYSE:KR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
