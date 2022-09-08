Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,359 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE:CS opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

