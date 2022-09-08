Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $67.80 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,208.78 or 0.99972215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00071745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024806 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

