Critical Review: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hywin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 16.66% 22.97% 13.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $300.79 million 0.61 $36.53 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $131.60 million 1.99 $14.69 million $2.26 7.98

Analyst Ratings

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hywin and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hywin has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Hywin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

(Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.