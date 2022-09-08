Critical Survey: Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nitto Denko and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $7.60 billion 1.21 $864.47 million $2.98 10.29 Experian $6.29 billion 4.39 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Experian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nitto Denko.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 11.88% 12.56% 9.38% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nitto Denko pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nitto Denko and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 1 0 0 0 1.00 Experian 0 2 4 0 2.67

Summary

Experian beats Nitto Denko on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

