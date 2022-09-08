Critical Survey: Limoneira (LMNR) & Its Rivals

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Limoneira to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43% Limoneira Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00 Limoneira Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 88.37%. Given Limoneira’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira’s peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million -$3.44 million -31.63 Limoneira Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.24

Limoneira’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Limoneira pays out -78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Limoneira beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

