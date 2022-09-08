CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CAPL opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.