CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

