Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $805,881.25 and $7,664.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.