Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Hits $3.65

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00018818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $36,900.50 and $18.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
