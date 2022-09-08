CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $151,737.54

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market cap of $151,737.54 and approximately $116,335.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

