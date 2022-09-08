CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Achieves $364,885.23

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 225% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $364,885.23 and $135.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

