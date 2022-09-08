Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded down 79.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 80.7% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $2,291.46 and $3.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

