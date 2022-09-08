CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $38,734.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

