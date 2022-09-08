Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Hits $5.23 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.23 million and $168,880.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,811,802 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.