CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

