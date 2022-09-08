CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.64 on Monday. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

