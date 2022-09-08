CUBE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.53 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $670,157.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is market.cube.store. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

