Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,881.28 and approximately $33.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
