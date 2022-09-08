CUDOS Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $314,797.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,169,507 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
