Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cummins were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

