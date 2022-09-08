Curate Reaches Market Cap of $548,151.56 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $548,151.56 and $148,865.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,463,081 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official website is curate.style.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

