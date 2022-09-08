Curve DAO Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123.89 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $598.13 million and approximately $123.89 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,817,138,971 coins and its circulating supply is 528,228,999 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.