CyberMiles Tops One Day Volume of $166,582.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $166,582.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.28 or 0.99787031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00297948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00070432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

