CyberVein One Day Volume Reaches $52,171.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $52,171.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

